Nunsense opens this week in Plano

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”

Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. With more than 5,000 productions worldwide, Nunsense has been translated into 21 languages.

Nunsense runs Jan. 6 through Jan. 15 with evening shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. – Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $5 – $20 and can be purchased on-line at www.artcentretheatre.com or from the box office by calling 214-810-3228.

For a complete schedule and full details visit artcentretheatre.com. The Art Centre Theatre is located at 5220 Village Creek Drive in Plano.