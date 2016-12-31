NYE Party spot in Irving includes helicopter tours and live music

The Ranch at Las Colinas has distinguished itself on the North Texas culinary scene with its extensive wine selection, unique ambiance and commitment to sourcing fresh, local ingredients.

So it’s only fitting that The Ranch is hosting an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party with wine specials, live music and – get this – helicopter tours.

“We pride ourselves on providing a one-of-a-kind experience that embodies all that’s great about Texas,” said Judd Fruia, Director of Operations at The Ranch. “That’s why The Ranch is the perfect place to celebrate major occasions, like New Year’s Eve. We’ll have awesome food, amazing wines, great live music and more for families and groups of all sizes.”

On Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 4 p.m., guests can say farewell to 2016 with half off every bottle of wine in The Ranch’s vast cellars. Even the rare, premium-priced bottles!

Those looking to ring in the New Year in style can even reserve a private helicopter tour. Wine and dine, then get whisked off for a bird’s eye view of North Texas you’ll never forget. To schedule your magical ride through the skies, call 214-906-9800.

The Ranch offers several Texas-sized private rooms, banquet menus and drink packages for larger groups. And for those hosting their own NYE party at home, let The Ranch handle the cooking. Just call ahead (972.506.7262) to place your order, and relax knowing that your guests will rave about the food!

The Ranch at Las Colinas is a restaurant with its roots reaching deep into Texas soil, rich in Texas tradition with a distinct contemporary side. It’s one of the few places on Earth where a hard-working ranch hand and a high-powered businessman can dine together and both feel comfortable. In fact, there’s a saying at The Ranch at Las Colinas: “Be yourself and you’ll fit right in.”

The Ranch is located at 857 W. John Carpenter Freeway in Irving. Visit theranchlc.com for hours, directions, menu and more information.

For reservations, visit The Ranch at Las Colinas on OpenTable.