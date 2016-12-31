Preparing to stay safe during winter weather

Although winter comes as no surprise, many Texans are not ready for its arrival. There is no winter weather in the upcoming forecast, which makes it a perfect time to get prepared. If you are prepared for the hazards of winter, you will be more likely to stay safe and healthy when temperatures start to fall.

Take These Steps for Your Home

Many people prefer to remain indoors in the winter, but staying inside is no guarantee of safety. Take these steps to keep your home safe and warm during the winter months.

Winterize your home. Install weather stripping, insulation, and storm windows. Insulate water lines that run along exterior walls. Clean out gutters and repair roof leaks.

Check your heating systems. Have your heating system serviced professionally to make sure that it is clean, working properly, and ventilated to the outside. Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys. Install a smoke detector. Test batteries monthly and replace them twice a year. Have a safe alternate heating source and alternate fuels available. Prevent carbon monoxide (CO) emergencies. Install a CO detector to alert you of the presence of the deadly, odorless, colorless gas. Check batteries when you change your clocks in the fall and spring. Learn symptoms of CO poisoning: headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.



Don’t Forget to Prepare Your Car

Get your car ready for cold weather use before winter arrives.