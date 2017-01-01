Peace & Blessings in the New Year! 

By Sister Tarpley,

December 30th, was my first born and only son’s birthday. I didn’t know that I had so much love in me until my children were born.

But now that I have four grandchildren, Tyanna, David, Deven and Philip, I have discovered an even deeper love within me.

When Jarrell Edwin Tarpley was born and I held him in my arms, I thought about how much God loved His earthly children.

As 2016 is coming to a close, I truly thank God for all of my blessings, both naturally and spiritually.

Until a few years ago I did not know how the tradition of “Watch Night Services” in churches got started. I only knew that my family always celebrated them.

Another tradition that this brings fond memories to my mind is when my parents, Mr. Lloyd David & Mrs. Cedella Baker Demus, my siblings and I would visit our grandparents.

At the home of Deacon David N. & Mother Ida Rutherford Demus during the summer and the Christmas Holidays; everybody in my grandparents home, gathered in the living room; got on their knees and prayed prior to starting the day.

This seemed to strengthen “family unity and love” within the household. My parents never did this in Dallas; I guess this is because we lived in the “Big City” and not the “Country Town of Mexia, Texas.”

One year one of Floyd Erving’s “Short Stories” was the history of Watch Night Service. Not only did I learn something new about a tradition that I had been doing since childbirth, but I recalled a lot of fond memories in the process of listening to the story.

My cousin, Vickie Terry Byrd emailed me the same story, I am grateful because now I get a chance to share the story with you.

Perhaps this story will educate and enlighten you, or at the very least bring back fond memories of times past.

WATCH NIGHT SERVICES — Many of you who now live, or grew up in Black communities have probably heard of “Watch Night Services,” (the gathering of the faithful in church on New Year’s Eve.)

The service usually begins anywhere around 10:00 pm, and ends at midnight with the entrance of the New Year. Some people go to church first, before going out to celebrate.

For others, church is their only New Year’s Eve celebration. Like some people, I always assumed that Watch Night Service was a fairly standard Christian Religious Service – a bit more Afro centric because that’s what happens when elements of Christianity become linked with the Black Church.

Still, it seemed that predominantly White Christian churches did not include Watch Night Services on their calendars, but focused instead on Christmas Eve Programs.

The Watch Night Services in Black communities can be traced back to gatherings on December 31, 1862, also known as “Freedom’s Eve.”

On that night, Black people came together in churches and private homes across the nation, anxiously awaiting the news that the Emancipation Proclamation had actually become law.

Then, at the stroke of midnight, this meant that all slaves in the Confederate States were declared legally free.

When the news was received, there were prayers, shouts and songs of joy as people fell to their knees and thanked God.

Black folks have gathered in churches annually on New Year’s Eve since; and there are praises to God for bringing Black people safely through another year.

It’s been 153 years (January 1, 1863) since that First Freedom’s Eve and many of us were never taught the Black history of Watch Night, but tradition still brings us together at this time of the year to celebrate, “How we got over.”