Cedar Valley offering security training for churches

In today’s headlines, it has become more common to read about violence in public venues, even extending to places of worship. Cedar Valley College believes community engagement can help address this urgent topic.

The Cedar Valley College Police Department, in collaboration with CVC Continuing Education, recently launched a series of community engagement classes specifically designed to assist faith-based organizations in addressing and managing the challenges of safety within churches, sanctuaries and houses of worship.

“The church culture is generally one that is built on trust and faith, but not suspicion,” said Anthony W. Williams, the commanding officer at Cedar Valley College. “However, that faith and trust must be in God and not in man. Blind trust in man can open our eyes to the horrendous ungodly acts that can shake the core of your faith.”

In the wake of the church shooting in Charleston, S.C. in June 2015, the need has arisen to prepare church leadership, ushers, greeters and safety teams for the ever-evolving dynamics of managing congregations with a sense of both spirit and safety in mind.

To support this endeavor, the CVC Continuing Education Department has assembled a team of professional counselors, law enforcement commanders, safety security experts, marketing managers and clergy to design comprehensive training to meet the needs and challenges of all stakeholders responsible for managing church congregrations.

The areas of concentration include:

Stressing how lack of preparation can impact a congregation for generations to come

Reviewing the current safety environment

Providing key information and strategies for a comprehensive safety management plan

The training facilitators are also available for on-site inspections and safety plan development.

“To keep aligned with the affordability of a community college, the cost of the seminar is $35 per student for each class,” Williams said. “Compared to private consulting firms and other higher education institutions, this fee is a great return on investment considering the wealth of information and guidance provided.”

Each student will receive a Certificate of Training upon completion of Day 1 training. Those participating in Day 2 training will be certified as Church Safety Officers.

The next training is scheduled from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, January 7 at the Cedar Valley College Center at Cedar Hill, 207 N. Cannady Drive. Future training will be scheduled based on demand. If you are interested in receiving information about a future training date, please contact Chief Williams at awwilliams@dcccd.edu or call 972-860-8286.

For more information on CVC Continuing Education offerings, please call (972) 860-2995 or visit www.cedarvalleycollege.edu/continuingeducation.