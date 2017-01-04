Win tickets to see Terence Blanchard this weekend

This weekend music lovers have an opportunity to enjoy the sounds of composer and trumpeter Terence Blanchard at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. NDG readers have a chance to win tickets to the show. Visit our Facebook page or Instagram profile and tell us what Blanchard song you love. Like and Share the post for additional entries.

“Music and art have the power to change hearts and souls,” expresses Blanchard — a belief brought to life through the music of Blanchard and his E-Collective. This revolutionary ensemble thrives off the perfect mixture of Blanchard’s genius and the innovations of four young musical pioneers: guitarist Charles Altura, pianist Fabian Almazan, bassist David “DJ” Ginyard, Jr., and drummer Oscar Seaton. It was while recording the scores for Spike Lee’s Inside Man and Kasi Lemmons’ Talk to Me that Blanchard and Seaton first dreamt of a band that layered grooves teeming with funk, R&B, and blues colors. Years later, that dream came to fruition and formed the foundation for the E-Collective’s signature sound.

Following a poignant E-Collective performance in Staten Island, Blanchard was overwhelmed by the healing impact of his music on the audience. In attendance were many friends and family of Eric Garner — a local man who had been fatally injured in an altercation with police and to whom the E-Collective’s debut album, Breathless, is dedicated. Motivated by this experience, the E-Collective’s next album will be recorded live in cities around the country that have been similarly wounded by racial tensions.

The show is Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. For tickets visit attpac.org.