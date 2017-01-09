50th Anniversary screening of Bonnie and Clyde at Angelika

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

Back in the day before DVRs, actually a decade or two before VCR, TV stations like WFAA and KTVT showed popular movies weeknights after the 10 p.m. news. This is how we saw popular Alfred Hitchcock films like The Birds and North by Northwest and holiday classics like Miracle on 34th Street and It’s A Wonderful Life.

This was also how I saw one of the most intensely violent films to date for me as a kid: Bonnie and Clyde. At the time, I did not even know or pay attention to the Dallas angle, but it was the first time to see a film that romanticized and made the killers appear to be somewhat tragic heroes. Portrayed by the dashing Warren Beatty as Clyde Barrow and lovely Faye Dunaway as Bonnie Parker. Interesting, considering it was not a story from the mind of a novelist or screenwriter, but a story based on true events. There was no such thing as a little supporting role in this movie, each actor truly stood out including Gene Wilder and Gene Hackman, but it was Estelle Parsons who took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

For fans of the 1967 award-winning movie, the Dallas Angelika is hosting a 50th Anniversary screening on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $8 and are available at the box office or online.

For more information please visit www.AngelikaFilmCenter.com.