Tina Packer’s “Women of Will” coming to Eisemann Center in February

Eisemann Center Presents Tina Packer’s Women of Will at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson on Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Part masterclass, part performance: funny, fierce, deep and accessible, Tina Packer’s Women of Will is the bonus content to Shakespeare’s plays that you have been searching for. A combination of riveting scenes and trenchant analysis, Women of Will explores themes of love, loss, freedom, control, violence, and power through the heroines of Shakespeare’s text.

Presented in partnership with the UT Dallas School of Arts & Humanities, Tina Packer and fellow actor Nigel Gore will conduct a series of residency activities from January 30 through February 3, 2017, culminating in a free workshop performance at the Eisemann Center prior to the public performance. Using performance and discussion, Packer traces the chronological evolution of Shakespeare’s female characters, and examines Shakespeare’s own journey and growth as a writer.



Join master Shakespearean actor/dramaturg, Tina Packer as she deconstructs and conjures William Shakespeare’s most famous female characters. Ace actor Nigel Gore plays the Romeo to Ms. Packer’s Juliet, the Petruchio to her Kate. Together Packer and Gore’s stage alchemy creates the Shakespeare experience that Ben Brantley of The New York Times calls, “Marvelous!” and Jennifer Farrar of Associated Press hails as “Boundless and irresistible!”