Dallas ISD accepting applications for Two-Way Dual-Language program

The Dallas Independent School District Two-Way Dual-Language program creates global citizens every day by providing students with the opportunity to learn two languages.

The application window for a student to enroll in the Two-Way Dual-Language program is open through Jan. 31.

In the program, English speakers can learn Spanish and Spanish speakers can learn English.

Rhonda Edmundson is a parent of sixth-grade twins who’ve attended a Two-Way Dual-Language program since early childhood. Edmundson said the program has helped her daughters become more academically competitive, socially confident and prepared for a world full of additional languages and cultures.

“Having our girls involved in the two-way dual-language program was a no-brainer,” Edmundson said. “When I think about their future jobs and their future opportunities, we live in a global world and I don’t want to tie them to Texas for the rest of their lives. But, if they should stay here, their Spanish abilities will help them right here at home as well. We live in a global society, and language is really the key to unlocking business opportunities.”

Students in pre-K through first grade are eligible to enroll in the program. The program extends as students advance from grade level to grade level and allows for development in their first and second language.

Students who wish to continue a dual language education at the secondary level can enroll for sixth- through eleventh- grades. In order to qualify for the Secondary Dual Language program, students need to have participated in a Dual Language program in elementary school and be fluent in Spanish.

Dual language is currently offered at 51 elementary school campuses, four middle schools and two high schools. Up to nine additional campuses will offer the Two-Way Dual-Language program next school year.

Go to www.dallasisd.org/page/41032 to download an application for the program.