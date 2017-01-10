Dallas women join forces for the Women’s March on Washington in Austin

As the North Dallas Gazette shared on Dec. 8, 2016, Texas women launched plans for a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington early. Now, locally two powerful women’s organizations, North Dallas Texas Democratic Women and the Liberal Ladies Who Lunch Dallas, have joined forces to provide buses for supporters of women’s rights to attend the Austin Sister March of the Women’s March on Washington. 400 men, women and children will board buses staging from the parking lots of Northaven United Methodist Church (4 buses), Valley View Mall (2 buses) and Grapevine Mills Mall (1 bus) leaving at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21st

The Women’s March on Washington is reporting expected crowds of 100,000 people (https://www.womensmarch.com). Sister marches are organized throughout the US and many foreign countries. (https://www.womensmarch.com/sisters). Other DFW groups organizing buses are Women Organizing Women Democrats out of Collin County, Greater Arlington/Mansfield Democratic Women and the Tarrant County Texas Democratic Women. Other Texas cities have also organized buses and there are an estimated 20,000 people planning to march in Austin per Melissa Fiero, Austin March organizer. Denton, El Paso and Brownsville are having marches or rallies of their own.

The mission statement for all the marches is:

“In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

Lenna Webb, President of the North Dallas Texas Democratic Women says “We all need to let off steam and gather to practice some Political Group Therapy after the election of Trump as President. What better way than to join like-minded people at the Women’s March – Austin. Whereas the participants are Anti-Trump because of his documented attitudes towards women and women’s issues, the March will be a positive one reminding everyone, especially our representatives in Texas and in the US Congress, that Women’s Rights are Human Rights.”