Keifer Sutherland’s band performing at Toyota Texas Music Revolution 21

Toyota, KHYI 95.3-The Range and the City of Plano last week revealed the lineup for Toyota Texas Music Revolution 21. Country music superstar Kacey Musgraves will headline the event. Television and film star Kiefer Sutherland will take the stage with his band to play a unique style of Americana music.

Kiefer Sutherland starred in the highly rated and acclaimed TV series 24 where he appeared as counter-terrorism expert Jack Bauer. In his latest TV series Designated Survivor, Sutherland stars as a low-ranking cabinet member who becomes the president after a crippling attack. His success on television came after 15 years in the movies: Sutherland’s memorable turn as a bully in Stand By Me to A Few Good Men with Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson.

But now, Sutherland is showcasing another side of his incredible talent with a guitar slung across his shoulder. “Down in a Hole” is his debut album, but Sutherland is no stranger to music, dating to his early teens when his father Donald bought him a guitar. In the early 2000s, he founded Ironworks Records.

Musgraves burst onto the country music scene in 2012 with her solo debut single “Merry Go Round” and an album “Same Trailer Different Park”, which went Platinum. It landed her Grammy Awards for Best Country song and Best Country Album. “Same Trailer Different Park” also won the Academy of Country Music award for Album of the Year. Rolling Stone magazine listed another one of her hits, “Follow Your Arrow” at number 39 of their list of 100 Greatest Country Songs of All Time, and called the rising star “one of the loudest symbols of young country musicians embracing progressive values.” Kacey has toured with Katy Perry, Willie Nelson, Lady Antebellum and Allison Krauss.

The two-day Texas Music Revolution will be held March 24 – 25 at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve and Oak Point Amphitheatre.