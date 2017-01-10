The right office design possibly can increase employee engagement

AUSTIN /EINPresswire.com/ — If you’re trying to improve the performance of your business, you’ll want to look at ways to improve employee engagement.

Sounds reasonable, but ‘how’ to go about it is the question.

Do you put up motivational posters? Create an incentive program? Invest in sending workers to employee motivation workshops?

It turns out the answer may be closer to home.

You may not realize it, but creating the right office environment has a tremendous effect on whether your employees are healthy, happy, motivated and engaged in their work or not.

If you want to improve employee engagement, you need to understand four key aspects of the modern office which influence the performance of your employees:

Promoting physical health and well-being for employees in their workspaces.

Understanding the effect of critical environmental cues in the office.

Leveraging advances in information technology to create new choices for employee workspaces.

Using office design to influence the way employees, customers and prospects view your company.

According to Professor Sean Mackey MD of the Stanford University Medical Center, lower back pain affects more than 100 million Americans and results in approximately $600 billion a year in medical expenses plus countless hours off the job for treatment. And lower back pain is just part of the problem. Your employees can also run the risk of repetitive stress injuries and other associated injuries on the job. That’s why it’s so important to start with the basics and provide your employees with comfortable, ergonomically correct seating and worktables.

Make sure your employees have a comfortable, ergonomic place to work

As we all know, employees come in all shapes and sizes. This makes it even more challenging to find the right ergonomic seating arrangement for each individual.

Adjustable chairs have been an accepted part of the office design landscape for many years. Now electrically-operated tables and computer workstations that can be height adjusted at the touch of a button are becoming standard equipment in modern offices.

These so-called “Sit-to-Stand” workstations allow employees to change their seating position throughout the day, moving from a seated position to a standing position at the touch of a button.

Not only do these flexible tables and workstations make it easier to accommodate employees of different statures, they can also help significantly improve employee health. Researchers like David Alter, MD, PhD, Senior Scientist at the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute-University Health Network and Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences have published studies that indicate:

Staying seated for prolonged periods of time can increase the risk for heart disease, diabetes, cancer and death– regardless of whether the person exercises regularly are not. Even exercising an hour or more a day doesn’t eliminate the health risk that comes from regular prolonged sitting.