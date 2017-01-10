Social Security Administration offering graduate fellowships

The Social Security Administration (SSA) have announced graduate student and faculty opportunities to participate in Fellowships offered. Selected participants receive a stipend for their participation. Each of the fellowships will focus on Disability Policy Research.

2017 Summer Fellowships in Disability Policy Research

The 2017 summer fellowship program is an opportunity for graduate students in the social sciences and related disciplines to learn about the current state of disability policy, pressing policy issues surrounding the employment of individuals with disabilities, and how to conduct high-quality research in these areas. Specifically, this fellowship opportunity is for students in Master’s programs or early in doctoral programs (pre-dissertation phase) to spend the summer of 2017 at Mathematica Policy Research’s Washington, DC office to learn more about conducting an independent research project related to disability policy.

Summer Fellows will receive a stipend of $6,500 over the fellowship period.

The submission deadline is Feb. 10.

2017 Dissertation Fellowships in Disability Policy Research

The dissertation fellowship program provides financial support to outstanding doctoral students from diverse fields conducting high-quality research in areas of significance to disability policy. Mathematica Policy Research is pleased to offer up to four such fellowships in 2017. This fellowship is for students conducting doctoral dissertation research on topics related to disability policy, and in contrast with the summer fellows program, dissertation fellows will remain at their home institution. This opportunity is funded by a cooperative agreement between Mathematica and the Social Security Administration, through its Disability Research Consortium.

Each selected dissertation fellow will receive a stipend totaling $28,000.

The submission deadline is Feb. 17.

Information can be found at http://www.disabilitypolicyresearch.org/disability-research-consortium/fellowships.