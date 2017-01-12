Free Small Business Clinic scheduled for January 19

Starting Jan. 19, the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program (DVAP), a joint initiative of the Dallas Bar Association and Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, will hold a free Small Business Clinic for Dallas County residents who meet certain financial guidelines. The first Small Business Clinic will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church located at 4105 Junius in Dallas.

Services are free and the clinic can assist with the following matters:

Legal counsel on starting and organizing a new business

Drafting or reviewing formation documents, contracts, or leases)

Legal advice regarding business permits and licenses, and other applicable laws and regulations

Referrals to lenders and other assistance program

Small Business Clinics are held bi-monthly, on the third Thursday at 5 p.m., in conjunction with the East Dallas Legal Clinic. If residents need assistance before or after the Small Business Clinic, they can attend one of the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program’s other legal clinics held in the Dallas area several times each month.

For a full listing of the clinics, log on to http://dallasvolunteerattorneyprogram.org/get-help/.