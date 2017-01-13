Garland couple receive 64 month sentence for federal firearms case

Flor Trevino, 23, of Garland, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle to 34 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm.

Trevino’s roommate, Francisco Perez, a/k/a “Ismael Zoria Rivera,” “Ismael Zoria” and “Ismael Lopez Perez,” 27, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M. G. Lynn to 30 months in federal prison on January 11, 2017. Perez pleaded guilty in August 2016 to one count of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

A third defendant convicted in a related case, Xiao Chen Lin, 32, of Dallas, pleaded guilty in September 2016 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Lynn later in 2017.

According to documents filed in the cases, numerous firearms were stolen from Weby Shop, a Federal Firearm Licensee in Arlington during a burglary on April 7, 2016.

Trevino admitted knowing about the Weby Shop burglary and further admitted that following the burglary, one of the individuals who broke into the FFL contacted her and had her store several of the stolen firearms in her apartment in Garland. Many of these stolen firearms were then moved to a storage unit in Garland, where ATF agents recovered 13 stolen firearms.

On April 22, 2016, ATF agents conducting surveillance observed Perez leave his apartment in Garland and place a bag in a black pick-up truck. Perez gave agents consent to search the truck, which he identified as his. ATF agents located the bag, and inside, agent discovered a Glock 45 caliber pistol. Perez advised the firearm was his and further advised he was in the U.S. illegally.

When special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a state search warrant at Lin’s residence on April 22, 2016, they seized approximately 14 firearms, including six that had been stolen in the Weby Shop burglary. Lin admitted he knew one of the firearms had been stolen from a FFL. Lin has three prior felony convictions, and is currently on supervised release after serving a 97-month federal prison sentence on arson and felon in possession out of the Southern District of Mississippi.