3 Programs to forgive teacher student loans

The cost of higher education has soared and for those who have a desire to teach students the burden is very hard because they know they are not stepping into high paying jobs. However, several programs exist which will provide an opportunity for student loan debt forgiveness for teachers.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program

Forgives the remaining balance on your Federal Direct Loans after 120 qualifying payments (10 years). View complete program details at StudentAid.gov/publicservice. To confirm whether you qualify for the program, submit this form.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Forgives up to $17,500 of your Direct or FFEL Subsidized or Unsubsidized Loans after 5 complete and consecutive years of teaching at a qualifying school. View complete program details at StudentAid.gov/teach-forgive. Print and complete the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Application.

Perkins Loan Cancellation for Teachers

Forgives up to 100 percent of your Federal Perkins Loan Program if you teach full-time at a low-income school, or if you teach certain subjects. View complete program details at StudentAid.gov/teach-forgive . To apply for Perkins Cancellation, contact the school(s) where you obtained the Perkins Loan. Each school has its own process.