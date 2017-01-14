Texas lawmakers face a $3 billion budget shortfall

As lawmakers opened the 85th Legislative Session on Tuesday, they learned this week that they will have less money to spend on the state’s needs and services than two years ago. According to the biannual revenue estimate, presented by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Monday, budget writers in the Senate and House will have three billion dollars less to work with than last session. Though the state is predicted to take in slightly more in tax and fee revenue than in the current biennium, a measure passed by voters in November to dedicate a portion of sales tax revenue toward highway costs, about $4.7 billion for the next two years, means less money in state coffers. Add that to the decrease in the price of a barrel of oil, which means less revenue from oil and gas taxes, and the Legislature is going to have $104.9 billion in state non-dedicated general revenue available to appropriate.

Sen. Royce West’s SB 12 will provide money for upgraded police vests

Despite the decrease in available funds, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said the state will find the money to better equip police officers at all levels of government. This comes after the shooting deaths of five Dallas police officers by an assailant with a high-powered rifle in July of last year. Patrick said at a Thursday press conference that he asked Dallas Senator Royce West to carry the bill, SB 12, which will make $25 million available for local, county and state law enforcement officials to purchase vests that can stop a rifle bullet.

Despite several officers wearing bulletproof vests on the day of the shooting in Dallas, reportedly the vests were not enough to protect officers from the rifle the sniper used in July.

“Let it be real clear, whether you are a Democrat or Republican, we support law enforcement,” West said. “We don’t want to have spouses worry about whether or not their loved ones are going to come home.”

There are between fifty and sixty thousand police officers at all levels of government in the state of Texas, said Patrick, and the vests they are considering weigh about 40 pounds. They are designed to fit over an officer’s daily gear and would be used in the event of an emergency like what happened in Dallas. Dallas Police Association Vice President Frederick Frazier told reporters that the weaponry available on the streets today present a much greater threat to police than before. “These rifles, they go through us like butter, even with the vests that we’re wearing at the moment,” he said. “Obviously we need better equipment.”

