Richardson recycling resumes

Republic Services, Richardson’s recycling contractor, has made temporary arrangements that allowed for recycling service to resume in Richardson.

Normal recycling services in the city were disrupted Dec. 28, 2016 when a fast moving fire destroyed the company’s processing facility in Plano. The facility was the single source location for Richardson to dispose of its residential recyclable material.

With normal service resuming, residents are asked to place their blue bags and other recyclable material at their normal collection point. Recycling collection at each home is the same as for regular trash collection, which is usually in the alley. To ensure proper collection, place recyclables out by 7 a.m. On rainy days, please place cardboard, newspaper and other similar items in a blue bag.

The recycle bins at the Westside Pump Station, 107 N. Cottonwood Dr., are also now available for recycle drop-off.

For a complete listing of accepted recyclable materials, click here.