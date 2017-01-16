11-year-old declared winner of 25th Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition

The 25th Annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, co-presented by Dallas ISD, was held at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Incorporating ideals from Dr. King’s writings and speeches, eight fourth- and fifth-grade Dallas ISD elementary school students presented original speeches addressing the topic: “If Dr. King were alive today, what would he say about Muhammad Ali’s contribution to society?”

Eleven-year-old Sierra Jones, a fifth-grade student at Charles Rice Learning Center in Dallas, captured first place. Sierra’s speech highlighted Ali’s refusal of the Vietnam War, as well as his boxing triumphs, tying together Ali’s fights in and out of the ring. “So I would say fight when you are tired, fight for what you believe, fight like my friend Muhammad Ali fought when you cannot fight anymore.” Watch Sierra’s speech here.

2017 Winners

Sierra Jones (1 st place winner)

place winner) Jace Roberson (2 nd place winner)

place winner) Asad King (3 rd place winner)

place winner) From L to R: Asad King (3 rd place), Mistress of Ceremonies Clarice Tinsley (KDFW Fox 4 Anchor), Sierra Jones (1 st place), Gardere Chair Holly O’Neil, Jace Roberson (2 nd place)

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the event, the competition grew from 15 schools to 25 participating schools this year. More than 160 students participated in the in-school competitions held last fall to qualify for 25 positions to represent their school in the semi-final round. Then, eight finalists were selected to advance. At all three levels of competition, students were judged on their delivery, stage presence, content interpretation and memorization. Finalists will receive monetary gifts in varying amounts.

Established in Dallas in 1993 by Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, the Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition is hosted annually in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day to encourage the community to remember and pay tribute to the late civil rights leader’s legacy.

Presented in the spirit of learning and celebration, the event is designed to highlight the cultural diversity of the community, while recognizing and encouraging the writing and presentation skills of elementary school students.