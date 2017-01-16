Lewisville’s Citizens Fire Academy begins March 7

The Lewisville Fire Department is taking applications for its annual Citizen’s Fire Academy.

This free, 11-week, 13-class program, starts Tuesday, March 7, and will include instruction and training experiences in the classroom and in the field. This program is open to all Lewisville residents age 21 or older who have a genuine interest in fire department operations and fire and life safety awareness.

Classes will meet every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and on two Saturdays. All sessions are taught by fire department personnel at Central Fire Station, 188 N. Valley Parkway. Each week, students will learn different aspects of fire service. There will also be plenty of demonstrations and hands-on activities for participants.

Space is limited. To print out the registration flyer and application, visit the Citizen’s Fire Academy page on cityoflewisville.com.

For information, please contact Division Chief Mark Richards at 972.219.3595 or by email at mrichards@cityoflewisville.com.