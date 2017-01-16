MLK Weekend celebrations end with Dallas’ MLK parade

The rain is gone which is good news for supporters of Dallas’ 35th Annual Parade honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It kicks off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Holmes Street and ends at Fair Park. The 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration is a longstanding tradition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Dallas, Texas with the goal of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King.

The Annual MLK Day parade stands as a testament to King’s legacy of leadership in the fight for civil rights. Be a part of history as parade winds it’s way along MLK Boulevard to Fair Park. Parade participants include civic organizations, youth groups, and other community organizations.

If you are unable to attend it will be streamed live on CW33.