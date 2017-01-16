Richardson photo contest accepting submissions

The Richardson’s annual photo contest will accept entries until Jan. 29. Categories include Abstract, Anything Goes, Cityscape/Architecture, Experimental/Enhanced, Fabulous Flora, Furry Friends, It’s a Small World, People, Photo Journalism, Scenic/Landscapes, Sports & Action, Still Life, Wildlife and Wonderful Waterscapes.

For more information and an entry form, visit www.cor.net/photocontest.

To see last year’s winning photos, check out the exhibit featuring the 2016 Best of Division winners as well as the work of the 2016 contest judges on display at the Library (third floor) through Feb. 3.

All winning entries from this year’s contest will be exhibited on the third floor of the Library Feb. 4-19. The awards ceremony and annual photography workshop, open to the public, takes place Feb. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Civic Center.