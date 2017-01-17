DISD Trustee Foreman: Creating a supportive academic environment for Spring 2017:

By Dallas ISD District 6 Trustee Joyce Foreman

As students and families get back into the swing of school, it is important for parents to understand how to support and guide students toward a successful educational experience.

Revisit communication with teachers and administrators at school, discuss ways you can support student learning at home and ways to provide an extension of learning by visiting local libraries, museums or exhibits.

Become familiar with your student’s schedule and courses. Talk with them about how to balance academic responsibilities or ways in which you can help establish additional reinforcement of concepts and objectives through tutoring or other means of academic support.

As a reminder regarding ways to support student achievement:

Read with your student

Ensure they are on time to school each day

Attend school meetings and conferences

No matter what time of year, students prosper when someone is active ly involved and c ares about their progress and development.

Here’s looking forward to an outstanding spring in 2017!

In District 6 News:

Brashear staff took more than 100 fifth-graders to UT Dallas to discuss steps it takes to get into college, how to apply for scholarships, and ways to be successful while in college. As part of the tour, students met with a UTD professor and engaged in discussions on what college options would be right for them.

Kimball High School teacher Frances Langston facilitated the S.A.F.E. Encounters Open Mic Forum at Kimball High School recently. S.A.F.E. Encounters is a nationally-mandated project created by the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. to promote safe interactions between police and citizens, particularly youth and young adults. Special guests included Councilman Casey Thomas; Gwendolyn Daniels, First VP of the South Dallas Business & Professional Women; Clara McDade, AmeriCorps Vista Program Coordinator; and Dallas Police Department Officers of the Southwest Division.

A few additional notes: