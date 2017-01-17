DISD Trustee Foreman: Creating a supportive academic environment for Spring 2017:

By Dallas ISD District 6 Trustee Joyce Foreman
As students and families get back into the swing of school, it is important for parents to understand how to support and guide students toward a successful educational experience.
Revisit communication with teachers and administrators at school, discuss ways you can support student learning at home and ways to provide an extension of learning by visiting local libraries, museums or exhibits.
Become familiar with your student’s schedule and courses. Talk with them about how to balance academic responsibilities or ways in which you can help establish additional reinforcement of concepts and objectives through tutoring or other means of academic support.
As a reminder regarding ways to support student achievement:
- Read with your student
- Ensure they are on time to school each day
- Attend school meetings and conferences
- No matter what time of year, students prosper when someone is actively involved and cares about their progress and development.
Here’s looking forward to an outstanding spring in 2017!
In District 6 News:
Brashear staff took more than 100 fifth-graders to UT Dallas to discuss steps it takes to get into college, how to apply for scholarships, and ways to be successful while in college. As part of the tour, students met with a UTD professor and engaged in discussions on what college options would be right for them.
Kimball High School teacher Frances Langston facilitated the S.A.F.E. Encounters Open Mic Forum at Kimball High School recently. S.A.F.E. Encounters is a nationally-mandated project created by the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. to promote safe interactions between police and citizens, particularly youth and young adults. Special guests included Councilman Casey Thomas; Gwendolyn Daniels, First VP of the South Dallas Business & Professional Women; Clara McDade, AmeriCorps Vista Program Coordinator; and Dallas Police Department Officers of the Southwest Division.
A few additional notes:
- 2017-2018 Special Program Applications close Jan. 31
- Apply to attend a Dallas ISD magnet school, transformation school, Two-Way Dual Language program or collegiate academy for the 2017-2018 school year through Jan. 31.
- Magnet applications: www.dallasisd.org/page/182
- Transformation school applications: www.dallasisd.org/page/40326
- Two-Way Dual-Language program applications: www.dallasisd.org/duallanguage
- Collegiate academy applications: www.dallasisd.org/page/41447
Feb. 1 Budgeting Workshop to be held at Clinton P. Russell ES
Dallas ISD has scheduled 10 public meetings to provide information and receive feedback on the proposed 2017–2018 budget. Make plans to attend the Wed., Feb. 1 session to be held at Clinton P. Russell Elementary located at 3031 S Beckley Ave.
All budget sessions are from 6:30–7:30 p.m. At the sessions, both parents and community partners will engage in three different budget activities:
- Show Me the Money, which educates participants on where money is being spent;
- Budget Deficit Puzzle, which challenges participants to reduce funds;
- Fantasy Wish List, which challenges participants to allocate money.
2017 STEM Day
Dallas ISD’s STEM Day takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat., Feb. 4, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St. in downtown Dallas. The free STEM Day event features interactive sessions on aeronautics, coding, robotics and a wide-range of other STEM concepts that engage students in STEM activity and is open to district prekindergarten- through twelfth-grade students and their parents. Register at www.dallasisd.org/stemday.
2017 African American Read-In
The 2017 African American Read-In is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1819 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free bus transportation will be available from several campuses. The event will feature free lunch, free books and backpacks and lots of fun activities for families. Contact campus principals for information.
