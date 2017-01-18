Dallas Women’s March and Rally planned at City Hall on Saturday

State Representative Victoria Neave invites concerned citizens to the Dallas area Women’s March, Rally and Mega Phone Bank on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Dallas City Hall.

The organizers indicated they are marching for women’s rights, social justice and equality for all communities. The event is being co-hosted by organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Dallas AFLCIO, Texas Young Democrats and Women Organizing Women Democrats.

The march will begin at Dallas City Hall at 10 a.m. and wind it’s way to nearly two miles away at the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Hall at 1408 N. Washington Ave. where a rally will kickoff around 11 a.m. Speakers and a musical line-up is planned for the one hourevent.

To participate or for more info, please email us at info@VictoriaforTexas.com.