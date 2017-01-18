Win tickets to see DRUMLine Live at Bass Hall

Enjoy a little bit of fall fun at DRUMLine Live when the show comes to town to Jan. 31 at Bass Performance Hall. Why do I say fall? Well, what are some of the things we love the most about Fall in Dallas? Of course, the cooler weather but that usually does not arrive until Halloween. Fall means football and one of the biggest Dallas traditions is the State Fair Classic between Grambling and Praire View. As much as we love the game – it is the battle of the bands many love just as much.

Fans of the popular movie Drumline, which starred a young Nick Cannon, can rest assured this show will have the same vibe as the same team are the masterminds behind the show. They are also bringing the fun to TV

They may not have Fletcher’s Corn Dogs but DRUMLine Live brings the excitement and intensity of riveting rhythms, bold beats and high octane energy, this stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

