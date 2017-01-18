Win tickets to see Harlem Globetrotters at American Airlines Center

As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare to bring their 2017 World Tour to American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, the iconic team took a timeout for Guinness World Records Day. Only one year after setting seven official Guinness World Records titles, the Globetrotters broke a single-day total of nine records this year, including the longest basketball hook-shot. NDG Readers can enjoy the excitement in person – stay tuned on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win tickets. Winners will be selected on Monday, Jan. 23.

The records were broken at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs, during the 12th annual Guinness World Records Day, a global celebration of record-breaking launched to celebrate the day the Guinness World Records book sold its 100 millionth copy. Since 2000, the Globetrotters now own 15 current Guinness World Records.

“We are the original trick shot artists, so it is great to reclaim our records and reestablish our dominance,” said Harlem Globetrotters star Big Easy Lofton.

“We have been training hard so to have a day where we push the limits and try some fun yet challenging shots, is pretty cool. I mean, how many people can say they’re a Guinness World Records title holder? We can’t wait to put smiles on people’s faces as we demonstrate our skills and talents on the upcoming world tour.”

Among the nine Guinness World Records titles which were set by the Globetrotters, four of them reclaimed records that were originally held by the team and then broken by Dude Perfect. The Globetrotters reclaimed the records of longest basketball hook shot, longest basketball shot blindfolded, most basketball 3-pointers made by a pair in one minute, and longest blindfolded basketball hook shot.

Tickets to the see the Globetrotters in Dallas start at $28.50 and are officially on sale now at harlemglobetrotters.com or the American Airlines Center box office.