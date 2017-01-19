North Dallas Gazette

The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events.

You are here: Home / Front Page / Latest News / Congressman Marc Veasey confirms his plan to attend the Inauguration

Congressman Marc Veasey confirms his plan to attend the Inauguration

No Comments

Congressman Marc Veasey

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33) released the following statement on his decision to attend the Presidential Inauguration:

“I have chosen to support the democratic tradition of a peaceful transfer of power, and as requested by our Leader Nancy Pelosi of myself and Members of the Democratic Caucus who will attend the Inauguration, I will be proudly wearing a symbol of solidarity for my friend and colleague, Congressman John Lewis.  My attendance at the Inauguration is meant to serve as a reminder to the President-Elect that as  Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, my colleagues and I constitute a co-equal branch of government; from the day Donald Trump is sworn into office, I will assert that power and represent the interests of my constituents and their concerns.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NDG “Around Town”

Black Press Links

Ads

MENU