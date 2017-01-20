Trump’s law enforcement message puts protesters and immigrants on notice

Very shortly after being sworn in, President Donald Trump’s staff posted online “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community.” The message makes his support for the police when facing protesters, stating “Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter.” He also doubled down on his pledge to build the wall on the Mexican border and to deport what he calls “…illegal aliens with violent criminal records.”
In addition, under the issues section of WhiteHouse.gov Civil Rights, climate control and LGBT disappeared.
If anyone was hoping for a softer Trump aimed at finding middle ground in hopes of governing once he took office, they are likely disappointed. The full issue statement is below:
“One of the fundamental rights of every American is to live in a safe community. A Trump Administration will empower our law enforcement officers to do their jobs and keep our streets free of crime and violence. The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration. President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it.
The Trump Administration is committed to reducing violent crime. In 2015, homicides increased by 17% in America’s fifty largest cities. That’s the largest increase in 25 years. In our nation’s capital, killings have risen by 50 percent. There were thousands of shootings in Chicago last year alone.
Our country needs more law enforcement, more community engagement, and more effective policing.
Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter. Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school.
Supporting law enforcement means supporting our citizens’ ability to protect themselves. We will uphold Americans’ Second Amendment rights at every level of our judicial system.
President Trump is committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities. He is dedicated to enforcing our border laws, ending sanctuary cities, and stemming the tide of lawlessness associated with illegal immigration.
Supporting law enforcement also means deporting illegal aliens with violent criminal records who have remained within our borders.
It is the first duty of government to keep the innocent safe, and President Donald Trump will fight for the safety of every American, and especially those Americans who have not known safe neighborhoods for a very long time.”
Comments
anonymous says
…and some naïve souls have the nerve to say “give him a chance’…”let’s see what he’s going to do” – as if it’s ok for him to have lied with the words he spoke; he’s already told us what he’s going to do. It didn’t sound good then and when he does it – it’s going to look and be even worse. I think that far too many of us are just dreamers.
NDG Staff says
Stay tuned – plan a write up today on who was the biggest loser on Day 1 of the Trump Era.