Collin College accepting Board of Trustees applications

Collin College will accept applications to run for Board of Trustees Places 1, 2, 3 and 5 now through Friday, Feb. 17. The corresponding election will take place on Saturday, May 6.

The nine-member, at-large board helps shape Collin College’s future by leading the vision, setting policy and making decisions on major issues that affect the college. Six-year terms for places 1, 2 and 3 begin May 2017 and extend through May 2023. Place 5 is a two-year term ending in 2019.

Interested applicants must file the appropriate documents with deputy election secretary Shirley Harmon by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17 at the Collin Higher Education Center, 3452 Spur 399, Suite 400 in McKinney. Information packets with necessary forms and more information are available online. Harmon can be reached by phone at 972-758-3800 or by e-mail at sharmon@collin.edu for questions.

The candidates elected for Places 1, 2, 3 and 5 will be sworn in at the Tuesday, May 23 Board of Trustees meeting. In the event that a runoff election is needed for any of the places, the successful candidate will be sworn in at the first meeting after certification of the runoff results.