Over 50,000 Attended Women’s March on Austin

AUSTIN – On Saturday, Jan. 21, one day after the presidential inauguration, participants from all over Texas gathered at the Texas State Capitol for the largest march in the state’s history. Over 50,000 people peacefully marched for protection of human rights, equality, safety and healthcare for all.

“The tens of thousands of women and men who locked arms and marched in Austin, TX are ready to continue the fight. Elected officials, from the White House to the County Court House, need to realize we will be silent no more and we will make our voices heard,” said former Texas state senator Wendy Davis, the defining speaker at the event.

A sister march of the Women’s March on Washington, the Women’s March on Austin was one of the largest marches worldwide. The message was sent loud and clear that elected leaders are expected to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities.