Zan Wesley Holmes, Jr. Community Outreach Center (ZWHJCOC) presents its 4th annual In Conversation with the legendary Dr. Zan Wesley Holmes, Jr. and special guest Roland S. Martin, host and managing editor of TV One’s daily News One Now program. This event will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Friday, February 17, 2017, at St. Luke “Community” UMC. Tickets are only $35 and can be purchased online through eventbrite.com.

ZWHJCOC’s In Conversation Series shines light on the life and events of our city, state, nation, and world from the perspective of Dr. Holmes and our distinguished speakers:

​A former Texas State Representative, University of Texas System Regent, and SMU Perkins School of Theology faculty member, as well as a renowned activist and ZWHJCOC’s namesake, Dr. Holmes has mentored scores of public servants, educators, corporate leaders, and clergy around the world.​

Mr. Martin, a nationally-syndicated columnist, author, and commentator, has appeared on programs and networks such as CNN, MSNBC, and The Tom Joyner Morning Show. His devoted and growing following spans generations, and awes and challenges people and institutions all over the country.

Proceeds from this event will support programs such as ZWHJCOC’s signature Frazier House. Opening this spring, Frazier House — a unique partnership with Dallas ISD — has already begun to transform how Dallas designs shared resource spaces, revitalizes old buildings, reconnects communities, and unites public and private organizations to provide social and educational services to those who need it most. Click here to learn more about Frazier House and our other programs.

For more sponsorship information contact Michelle Newsome, ZWHJCOC Board member and Event Chair, at inconversation@zwhjcoc.org or 214.878.1734; or Sherry Avery at savery@zwhjcoc.org or 214.324.4443.