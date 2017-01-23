Supreme Court rejects Texas’ Voter ID appeal

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson released the following statement after the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss an appeal from Texas officials’ voter ID case:

“As a Texas native, I have witnessed many dark days in the fight to ensure voting rights for all people. The 2013 Supreme Court decision, Shelby County v. Holder, overturned portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in historically discriminatory states and allowed those states to implement changes to election laws without any checks and balances.

“Today marks a step in the right direction and gives us that hope for fair and inclusive voting laws. I am encouraged by the Supreme Court’s decision to deny Texas officials’ appeal of the voter ID law ruling. This restrictive voter identification law has made it harder for the elderly, students, minorities, and rural citizens in Texas to vote.

“It is very clear that the voter ID laws implemented after the Shelby decision are discriminatory in nature. Republicans are losing this battle by attributing the need of strict voter ID requirements to voter fraud when the collected data refutes their argument. However, as the fight remains to stop discriminatory voter laws, I will be persistent in my role as a senior Member of Congress in vocalizing my concerns and providing solutions to this issue. I will not allow or accept laws that intimidate voter participation. And I am confident after today’s Supreme Court decision the lower courts in Texas will find a way to respect the rights of all eligible voters.”