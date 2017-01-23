WordSpace presents Meredith Monk in a rare performance on March 16

(CultureMap) WordSpace announced Meredith Monk, the internationally-recognized artist, will share her message behind the music in March. Meredith’s rare Dallas appearance features work as “a magician of the voice” in performance with the Meredith Monk Quartet. Recognized as one of the most unique and influential artists of our time, she is a pioneer in what is now called “extended vocal technique” and “interdisciplinary performance.”

“If Monk is seeking a place in the classical firmament, classical music has much to learn from her…She may loom even larger as the new century unfolds, and later generations will envy those who got to see her live,” said Alex Ross of The New Yorker.

The show will take place at the Dallas City Performance Hall on March 16 at 8 p.m. where attendees can experience the magic and even meet Meredith by purchasing meet and greet tickets. The Dallas City Performance Hall is located at 2520 Flora St. Dallas, 75201.

A personal passion for the artist, the event encaptures a taste of her work presented at major venues around the world, such as the Lincoln Center Festival and London’s Barbican Centre. Named an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters by the Republic of France, her groundbreaking exploration of the voice as an instrument, as an eloquent language in and of itself, expands the boundaries of musical composition, creating landscapes of sound that unearth feelings, energies, and memories for which there are no words.

In conjunction with her 50th Season of creating and performing, she was also appointed the 2014-15 Richard and Barbara Debs Composer’s Chair at Carnegie Hall. One of her most notable accomplishments includes receiving the National Medal of Arts from former President Obama in September of last year.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.wordspacedallas.com/.