Dallas Mayor’s Intern applications due January 31

Special opportunity for Dallas public or charter high school students currently in their sophomore or junior year at a public or charter school in Dallas. If they are looking for a summer job, then they should sign up now through Jan. 31 for the Mayor’s Intern Fellows Program, an eight-week paid internship June 12-Aug. 4 at Dallas businesses and nonprofits. It is an opportunity for the students to fast track their future, rubbing elbows and learning the ropes of the workplace, while earning a minimum of $9 per hour working 20-40 hours per week.

Celebrating 10 years, the Mayor’s Intern Fellows Program opens the door to a variety of fields – from technology, healthcare and law, to engineering, finance and accounting, to education, the nonprofit sector, advertising/marketing/public relations, manufacturing and more. Modeled after the White House Fellows Program, the Intern Fellows Program prepares students to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Participating companies from past years include AT&T; Bank of America; Dal-Tile Corporation; Deloitte; HDR Engineering, Inc.; Omni Dallas Hotel; and UT-Southwestern. Participating nonprofits include the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Klyde Warren Park, Dallas Public Library and Dallas Theater Center, just to name a few.

The Mayor’s Intern Fellow’s Program is facilitated by Dallas nonprofit Education is Freedom (EIF), a comprehensive college- access and workforce-readiness program offering a dedicated team of school-based experts who offer college-access programming in numerous Dallas ISD high schools.

With rigorous internship prep training, a highly competitive job fair, work-readiness workshops and a community service day, the program offers plenty of life-skills training to help prepare students for the professional workplace. Whether they land the job or not, they’ll have undergone an invaluable learning experience just by going through the robust application process and job fair.

To qualify, students must complete an online application, which includes a short essay, by Jan. 31. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as sophomores or juniors (seniors are not eligible) at a Dallas public high school (or attend a Richardson ISD high school and live in the city of Dallas); have a 3.0 GPA (minimum); be 16 years of age by June 12; be eligible to work in the United States; be recommended to the program by their high school principal or counselor; and attend a one-day Saturday mandatory training in advance of the job fair.

Once all requirements are met, hundreds of employers will conduct interviews at the program’s real-world Job Fair on Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Dallas. Selected students will receive formal job offers in mid-May. Interns who accept their job offer will then complete three days of leadership development workshops June 6-8 at Townview Magnet Center.

The summer wraps up with a celebratory luncheon with Mayor Rawlings honoring the interns and employers on Thursday, July 27, at the Omni Dallas Hotel. It’s an event full of tears, laughs and surprises!

Details and the online application are available at mayorsinterns.org.