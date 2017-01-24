Sewer line overflow in Frisco not considered a threat to drinking water

The City of Frisco experienced a sanitary sewer manhole overflow on a vacant, grassy lot north of a church construction site, 12330 Rolater Road. The spill happened Jan. 23, about 120 feet from a concrete drainage ditch that flows into a tributary of West Rowlett Creek.

The overflow was reported to the city’s Department of Public Works yesterday morning at approximately 10:20 a.m. City crews determined the overflow was caused by grease blocking the main sewer line. City crews removed the obstruction and by 1:30 p.m. service was restored.

“The overflow does not impact the quality of our drinking water,” said Kevin Grant, Assistant Director of Public Works.

Grant says the source of the grease is unknown. He reminds the public, city sewer lines cannot handle grease and offers the following tips:

Let grease, fats and oils solidify and dispose of in the trash.

Dispose of motor oil and cooking oil at the city’s Environmental Collection Center, 6616 Walnut Street.

Grant and his staff estimate as many as 50,000 gallons of untreated sewage escaped over the course of several days.

City crews have removed any visible debris. Staff also reports there is no known impact to West Rowlett Creek.

Though the private property does not have public access, Grant advises people and pets should avoid any contact with the area potentially impacted by the overflow.

The City of Frisco has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).