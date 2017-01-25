DrumLine Live percussionist set to play for home crowd

By Ruth Ferguson, NDG Editor

When DRUMLine Live strikes up the band on Jan. 31 it will include an excited Tevin Williams making his professional DFW debut. The Dallas native and Prairie View A&M student joined the production a little more than a month ago when the show debuted in California. He now looks forward to performing in front of family and friends. While they have seen him share his talents as a choir director and band member, this is a first for him as a member of a professional nationally touring show.

Naturally, Williams is familiar with the popular movies which the play is based on. “I watched the first one a million times,” Williams shared and he also saw the second one.

Fate presented him this opportunity after a professor enjoyed one of his performances and put him in touch with the producers of the show. Within a matter of days, Williams was a member of the cast, learning the good news right after Christmas.

Originally his plans were to teach music and Williams is only a semester away from finishing his degree. He plans to return next fall to complete his education. However, his long-term plans were always to be doing what he now has the privilege of doing.

“Never thought I would be in something like this, well at least not this soon. That is how fate just happened,” and excited Williams shared. “It has been the best time of my life. Nothing better than to travel and doing what you love to do. These are the people that I believe God put me here to be around. It is everything I thought it would be plus more,” Williams said.

When asked what audiences will experience at DRUMLine Live Williams said, “Expect to get educated about the HBCU life. This is very spot on, how bands and where they get their music from.” According to Williams, it is educational, but plenty of fun.

DRUMLine Live is on stage at the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth for one night only on Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at BassHall.com.