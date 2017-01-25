Irving Convention Center Hotel Approved

In a 9-0 vote the Irving City Council cleared the way for its headquarter hotel to be built adjacent to the Irving Convention Center.

The $110 million full-service upscale hotel will provide at least 350 guest rooms and more than 16,000 square feet of ballroom, boardroom and meeting space. The site will include a number of amenities, such as retail and restaurant facilities. An 840-space parking garage also will be built.

The hotel will stand as the final piece to an up-and-coming entertainment district located in the heart of Irving’s Las Colinas. The hotel will complement the Irving Convention Center, and the 17-acre, multi-venue Irving Music Factory, now under construction.