LatinoCLD accuses Trump of continuing to use Latino community as punching bag

“It’s not surprising that the person who began his campaign demonizing Mexican immigrants is beginning his Presidency by attacking this community. Aside from the physical barrier, the wall sends a hostile message to a critical trading partner and to the Latino community in this country.

Law enforcement entities across the country have opposed proposals targeting sanctuary cities because it will make it more difficult for them to do their job. Business leaders across the state have opposed similar polices because they will harm economic development. The faith-based community opposes such policies because they hurt families.