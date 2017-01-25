The Reading Garden Blooms at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County

As a recipient of a competitive community service grant program, the Greater Frisco Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. strategically chose to partner with Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County (CACCC). The chapter believes there is no better way for a child of abuse to heal and ultimately flourish, but through their own imagination through the pages of a book.

The reading corner concept was created in response to the dismal literacy rates for socio-economically and educationally disadvantaged youth in our surrounding communities. The CACCC reading corner includes child-friendly furniture as well as engaging books designed to educate and inspire the next generation.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the reading corner called “The Reading Garden: Blooming Where You Are Planted” at CACC took place on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event was hosted by the Greater Frisco Chapter and attended by leadership from CACCC and regional members of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.