Second mumps case confirmed in Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has confirmed the second case of mumps in Dallas County for 2017. The exposure to mumps for this case occurred locally and is not associated with any other reported case.

The patient is a Mesquite resident who is in the age range of 10 to 20. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

DCHHS Health officials are urging immunization to protect against and prevent the spread of mumps. People who have had two mumps vaccinations (such as two MMR vaccines) are usually considered immune from mumps.

“At two doses, the MMR vaccine has 88% effectiveness,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County medical director/health authority. “Getting vaccinated is the best option for protection in addition to washing hands frequently and cleaning/disinfecting objects or surfaces that may be contaminated with germs.”

DCHHS provides the MMR vaccine for children and adults at the main clinic located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The increased number of mumps cases reported in the North Texas area underscore the importance of getting vaccinated,” said Zachary Thompson, DCHHS director.