UT Dallas to host the annual African American Male Academic Bowl on January 28

About 45 teams of area students in grades 4 through 8 will face off in a battle of the brains at the eighth annual African American Male Academic Bowl, a quiz show-style competition at UT Dallas on Saturday. The elementary and middle school teams will answer questions on a variety of subjects to advance to the championship round. Teams come from schools in districts including Dallas, Carrollton, DeSoto, Fort Worth, Frisco, Irving and others.

Last year, a team from Scoggins Elementary in Frisco won the middle school championship and another from Townsell Elementary in Irving took the elementary championship. All the team members won laptops.

The event is Saturday, Jan. 28 starting at 9 a.m. with the Opening Session with the competition kicking off at 10 a.m. until Noon. The Championship Rounds are slotted for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by the award announcements.

The event will feature comments from speakers including Texas Sen. Royce West, Dr. Richard C. Benson, President of The University of Texas at Dallas; and Dr. Joe May, Chancellor, Dallas County Community College District. UT Dallas hosts the event with partners Sen. West, the Dallas County Community College district and Project Still I Rise, Inc.

The event will be held at UT Dallas, Naveen Jindal School of Management, located at 800 W. Campbell Road, in Richardson.