Alzheimer’s Association Annual African-American Caregiver Seminar scheduled for Feb. 18

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting its annual African American Seminar on Saturday Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tarrant County College – South Campus Student Center.

The seminar, “Self-Care is Life-Care,” will focus on tips for managing the daily hurdles faced when dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, community resources available to caregivers to help relieve some of their stress and current updates on research done on brain aging.

All caregivers are welcome to attend the seminar and will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from organizations who serve caregiver needs. A light breakfast and lunch will be served in between sessions.

African American’s are two times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those of any other race but less likely to receive an accurate diagnosis. It is important that warning signs are not ignored and not seen as a normal part of aging so that proper planning and treatment can occur.

Admission is free of charge but registration is required. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit here.

Social workers may receive three hours of continuing education free of charge.