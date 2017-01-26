Dallas Police receive $1 million grant for personal protective equipment

Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Homeland Security Grants Division (HSGD) within the Office of the Governor has awarded the City of Dallas more than $1 million dollars in grant funds to be used for personal protective equipment including ballistic helmets and bullet proof vests. The grant comes in the aftermath of the deadly attack on Dallas peace officers last July and is in addition to an earlier grant of $616,000 awarded in November that was also used for equipment and protective gear.

In total, the Office of the Governor has awarded more than $1,600,000 to the City of Dallas to better equip police officers and adequately prepare them for efficient response to large-scale emergencies.

“Police officers and first responders need to know the State of Texas will do everything possible to ensure they are fully equipped to do a very dangerous, but very important job,” said Governor Abbott. “What the attack in Dallas last year showed us is that more needs to be done to protect the brave men and women who run into danger and not away from it. I hope that these grants will help address some of the needs of our men and women in blue, and look forward to doing even more this legislative session that shows Texas has their back.”

In addition to the Homeland Security Grants, the Office of the Governor Criminal Justice Division also responded to the needs of the Dallas police community by awarding $932,100 in grant funds to both the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Area Rapid Transit to help with overtime costs associated with the July 7 ambush on Dallas officers.