The University of North Texas Dining Services team is hosting a job fair on Jan. 26 in Denton.

Here are the details.

UNT Dining Services Job Fair

When: Thu, January 26, 4pm-7pm

Where: Central Baptist Church, 2221 N. Carroll Blvd., Denton, TX

Description: Now hiring all food service positions to work at UNT! Over 50 openings available! Interviewing on the spot! Flexible shifts available. Must apply online before attending.

For more information go to: http://tinyurl.com/z8pcgvp