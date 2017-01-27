North Lake College awarded a $407,230 job-training grant

AUSTIN ⎯ A Manufacturing and Distribution Consortium has partnered with North Lake College to provide job training using a $407,230 Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions for North Central and Greater Dallas areas.

This grant will be used to provide customized training to 174 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics with focused instruction on thermoforming, hydraulics and pneumatics, industrial electrical systems, and business logistics. Trainees will include inventory control clerks, warehouse associates, fabrication operators, tooling technicians, distribution coordinators, quality engineers and purchasing agents. Upon completion of training, the workers will receive an average wage of $16.69.

“Skills grants deliver customized training solutions that help Texas employers and workers succeed in the marketplace,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. “This investment builds not only employee skills, but the capabilities of our community colleges to the benefit of employers and the community. We are pleased to make this investment.”

Since its inception in 1996, the Skills Development Fund grants have created or upgraded more than 342,428 jobs throughout Texas. The grants have assisted 4,238 employers with their customized training needs. The Legislature allocated $48.5 million to the Skills Development Fund for the 2016-17 biennium.

Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.