Repairs on Plano’s Ohio Drive begin January 30

Plano drivers who take Ohio Drive to and from work may want to consider an alternate route. Beginning Monday, January 30, northbound traffic on Ohio will be funneled down to one lane between Mapleshade Lane and Park Boulevard to make pavement repairs.

Along with the lane shift, left turns will not be an option at the signal at Mapleshade and Plano Parkway. These repairs to the northbound lane will continue to Sam Rayburn Tollway and then loop back on the southbound side of Ohio. The repairs will be done in segments, not all at once.

An estimated time for completion was not provided.