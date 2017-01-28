RoughRiders donating all proceeds from today’s events to family of slain Little Elm police officer

The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced that all proceeds from various fundraising activities at Saturday’s Texas Rangers Winter Caravan event at Dr Pepper Ballpark will benefit the family of fallen Little Elm police detective Jerry Walker. Saturday’s event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco. Admission is free.

Detective Walker was shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 17, leaving behind his wife and four children. Saturday’s Caravan activities that will benefit the Jerry Walker Fund are listed below.

Proceeds from ticket sales to the sold out VIP Autograph Session & Brunch in the JCPenney Club will be donated to the Jerry Walker Fund.

Donation buckets will be placed at various locations around Dr Pepper Ballpark, including at the RoughRiders Foundation table atop Section 103 and the Riders Outpost Team Store.

A “Mystery Baseball” sale will take place, where fans can purchase autograph baseballs featuring RoughRiders and Rangers players. Baseballs will cost $25 each and all money raised will be donated.

A silent auction featuring game-worn RoughRiders jerseys will benefit the Jerry Walker Fund.

“The entire RoughRiders family was saddened by the tragic loss of Detective Walker and we continue to grieve for his family and friends, the entire police community and the residents of Little Elm,” said Riders’ Executive VP & General Manager Jason Dambach. “Saturday’s event provides our organization and the fans of the RoughRiders and Rangers an opportunity to support the family in whatever way we can during their difficult time.”

As part of Saturday’s Rangers Winter Caravan Event, fans will have the opportunity to meet Rangers players and coaches, collect autographs, and enjoy a day of free, family fun and festivities at Dr Pepper Ballpark. Scheduled to appear from the Rangers are manager Jeff Banister and players Elvis Andrus, Robinson Chirinos, Chi Chi Gonzalez, A.J. Griffin and Tanner Scheppers. Each will be available for a free public autograph session from Noon to 1 p.m. at locations around the ballpark.

The FanFest portion of the event will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. In addition to the yearly autograph session with select Rangers players (12:00-1:00), this year will continue last year’s new tradition of making the Caravan stop a more family-friendly experience. Fans can play catch on the field and kids can run the bases of Dr Pepper Ballpark as well as enjoy inflatables (weather permitting), airbrush artists, and the Primrose and Riders Playgrounds. Riders mascots and team dog Brooks will be attendance as well.

Ballpark concessions will also be available for purchase with select $1 food specials, including $1 beer, hot chocolate, coffee, Dr Pepper Products, hot dogs, and more.