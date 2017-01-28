Tonight the National and International Dancers in Dance Festival in Dallas

Tonight eight professional dance companies from Los Angeles to New York and South Korea will command the stage on Saturday night. It is a chance to experience prominent dance companies on one stage in one night. Among those performing are the founding companies of the International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) as well as national and international guests. The Saturday night lineup includes Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (New York, NY), B. Moore Dance (South Korea), Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (Denver, CO), Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Dallas, TX) Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (Dayton, OH), Forces of Nature (New York, NY), Lula Washington Dance Theatre (Los Angeles, CA) and PHILADANCO! (Philadelphia, PA).
B. Moore Dance merges five dancers, who are graduates of Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul, South Korea, with 3 dancers from Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) and a Booker T. Washington HSPVA. Choreographer Bridget L. Moore, the newly named DBDT Artistic Director, created the dance even though the Koreans don’t speak English and the American dancers don’t speak Korean.
For ticket details visit www.attpac.org.
