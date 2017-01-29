Ballet Audition for Women of Color today at 3 p.m.

(IABD) are hosting the 2nd Annual Ballet Auditions for Women of Color in Dallas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. The event is a part of the 29th Annual Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance at the Dallas Black Dance Theatre located at 2700 Ann Williams Way in Dallas. The International Association of Blacks in Dance(IABD) are hosting the 2nd Annual Ballet Auditions for Women of Color in Dallas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. The event is a part of the 29th Annual Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance at the Dallas Black Dance Theatre located at 2700 Ann Williams Way in Dallas.

IABD will hold its 2nd Annual Ballet Audition for Women of Color, for those who are seeking contracts and professional training opportunities with premier ballet companies. Following the 2016 inaugural audition, 87 dancers auditioned and 30 were offered opportunities. This year a limit was placed on the number of ballerinas, who could audition to make the process more manageable, so 55 ballerinas will dance before 15 ballet companies, including Texas Ballet Theater.

“There are dancers of color all over America who dream of being “Ballerinas,” all they need is a chance to be seen or trained,” said Joan Myers Brown, Founder/Executive Artistic Director of PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company and Founder of IABD. “After one director told me she didn’t know where to find “them,” I decided we should find “them” for her and other directors like her. Then see how serious they are about having a diverse company, especially Black female dancers. We want ballet companies to look like America.”