Texas lawmakers proposing bills to improve how police and citizens interact

Texas lawmakers are likely to take a close look this legislative session at how law enforcement and civilians interact with each other.

Key members of the Legislature have said they want to address the rights — and responsibilities – of both police and the Texans they are charged with protecting.

Some lawmakers want police to know that the state has their backs by equipping them with stronger bulletproof vests and passing hate crime legislation that would recognize law enforcement as a protected class. Legislators are also likely to debate whether to improve jail safety, allow 17-year-olds to be treated as juveniles and not adults in criminal matters, or require police and teenagers to learn about how to best interact with each other.

To read more about the proposed bills and the issues they hope to address visit here.